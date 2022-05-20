FCIAC Baseball Playoff field set; Warde earns top seed

The Warde Mustangs claimed the No. 1 seed for the FCIAC tournament with a 7-2 victory over Trumbull on Friday.
Warde, No. 2 Danbury and No. 3 Ridgefield finished in a three-way tie for first place, with the Mustangs earning the top seed based on the league’s tiebreaking criteria.
Warde, Danbury, Ridgefield and No. 4 Trumbull will all host quarterfinal games on Saturday.
St. Joseph, which defeated Wilton 7-1 on Friday, clinched the final playoff berth, and knocked Staples out of the tournament picture.
Quarterfinals – Saturday, May 21
No. 8 Norwalk at No. 1 Warde, 11 a.m.
No. 7 St. Joseph at No. 2 Danbury, 11 a.m.
No. 6 Westhill at No. 3 Ridgefield, 4 p.m.
No. 5 New Canaan at No. 4 Trumbull, 11 a.m.
Semifinals at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford
Monday, May 23, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Highest remaining seed has choice of game time
Final at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford
Thursday, May 26, 7 p.m.