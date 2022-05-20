FCIAC Baseball Playoff field set; Warde earns top seed

The Warde Mustangs claimed the No. 1 seed for the FCIAC tournament with a 7-2 victory over Trumbull on Friday.

Warde, No. 2 Danbury and No. 3 Ridgefield finished in a three-way tie for first place, with the Mustangs earning the top seed based on the league’s tiebreaking criteria.

Warde, Danbury, Ridgefield and No. 4 Trumbull will all host quarterfinal games on Saturday.

St. Joseph, which defeated Wilton 7-1 on Friday, clinched the final playoff berth, and knocked Staples out of the tournament picture.

Quarterfinals – Saturday, May 21

No. 8 Norwalk at No. 1 Warde, 11 a.m.

No. 7 St. Joseph at No. 2 Danbury, 11 a.m.

No. 6 Westhill at No. 3 Ridgefield, 4 p.m.

No. 5 New Canaan at No. 4 Trumbull, 11 a.m.

Semifinals at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford

Monday, May 23, 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Final at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford

Thursday, May 26, 7 p.m.