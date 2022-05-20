Quarterfinal pairings set for FCIAC softball tournament

he pairings for the quarterfinals of the FCIAC softball tournament are set, with games to be played on Saturday.

The final piece of the puzzle came with Staples’ victory over Brien McMahon on Friday, which gave the Wreckers the No. 7 seed, and put McMahon at No. 8.

Ludlowe, Danbury, St. Joseph and Trumbull are the top four seeds and will host quarterfinal games before the tournament shifts to Sacred Heart University for the final two rounds.

Quarterfinals – Saturday, May 21

No. 8 Brien McMahon at No. 1 Ludlowe, 11 a.m.

No. 7 Staples at No. 2 Danbury, 11 a.m.

No. 6 Stamford at No. 3 St. Joseph, Noon

No. 5 Warde at No. 4 Trumbull, 11 a.m.

Semifinals at Sacred Heart University

Monday, May 23, 3 and 5 p.m.

Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Final at Sacred Heart University

Wednesday, May 25, 5 p.m.