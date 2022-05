FCIAC Boys Volleyball Tournament

Quarterfinals – Saturday, May 21

No. 8 Greenwich at No. 1 Darien, 10 a.m.

No. 7 Staples at No. 2 Trumbull, 11 a.m.

No. 6 Westhill at No. 3 New Canaan, Noon

No. 5 Ludlowe at No. 4 Ridgefield, 5 p.m.

Semifinals at Warde

Wednesday, May 25, 5 and 7 p.m.

Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Final at Warde

Friday, May 27, 7 p.m.