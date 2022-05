The FCIAC outdoor track and field championships will be held during the next two days and Paynes Corner Timing will be providing live updates on their website: Payenscornertiming.com.

FCIAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships

Girls meet at Wilton – Monday, May 23, 3:30 p.m. – Click for results

Boys meet at Danbury – Tuesday, May 24, 3:30 p.m. – Click for results