Wednesday, May 25

FCIAC Girls Lacrosse Final at Norwalk HS

No. 2 New Canaan vs. No. 1 Darien, 7

FCIAC Boys Volleyball Semifinals at Warde HS

No. 4 Ridgefield vs. No. 1 Darien, 5

LocalLive stream

No. 3 New Canaan vs. No. 2 Trumbull, 7

LocalLive stream

Thursday, May 26

FCIAC Baseball Final at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford

No. 6 Westhill vs. No. 1 Warde, 7 p.m.

LocalLive stream