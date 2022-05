FCIAC State Tournament schedule and scoreboard, May 27-28

Friday, May 27

Boys Lacrosse

Qualifying Round

Class L

No. 19 Southington at No. 14 Brien McMahon, 3 p.m.

No. 20 Warde at No. 13 Bristol Eastern, 4 p.m.

Class M

No. 21 Brookfield at No. 12 St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Class L

No. 23 Hall at No. 10 Ridgefield, 2 p.m.

No. 20 Westhill at No. 13 Southington, 4 p.m.

No. 19 Staples at No. 14 Stratford/Bunnell, 4 p.m.

No. 18 Stamford at No. 15 Glastonbury, 5 p.m.

Class M

No. 18 Bristol Eastern at No. 15 St. Joseph, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Qualifying Round

Class LL

No. 23 Warde at No. 10 Newtown, 1 p.m.

No. 19 Cheshire at No. 14 Greenwich, 2 p.m.

Class M

No. 18 St. Joseph at No. 15 Daniel Hand, 1 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

Boys Lacrosse

Qualifying Round

Class L

No. 17 Conard at No. 16 Westhill, 1 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Qualifying Round

Class L

No. 17 Ludlowe at No. 16 Amity, 2 p.m.