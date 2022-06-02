FCIAC Girls Golf Championship Results – New Canaan wins fifth straight title

Team Results
1 – New Canaan 356 *Rams have won five straight FCIAC championships
2 – Greenwich 365
3 – Staples 367
4 – Trumbull 380
5 – Wilton 425.
Individual results
1 – Amanda Vigano, New Canaan – 83 *Medalist
2T – Grace Codd, Trumbull, and Leni Lemcke, Staples – 84
4 – Jamie Andrade, St. Joseph – 86
5 – Molly Mitchell, New Canaan – 88
6 – Caroline McShea, Greenwich – 89
7T – Zarah Hillman, Greenwich, and Ally Bauer, Greenwich – 90
9 – Sofia Carlberg, New Canaan – 91
10 – Norah Anderson, Warde – 93
Team scores
New Canaan: Amanda Vigano 83, Molly Mitchell 88, Sofia Carlberg 91, Faith Hobbs 94, Carielle D’Elisa 96.
Greenwich: Caroline McShea 89, Ally Bauer 90, Zarah Hillman 90, Charlotte Langhorne 96, Ella Fish 96.
Staples: Leni Lemcke 84, Rachel Pontorezro 94, Lizzie Kuehndorf 94, Kathleen Coffey 95, Keeva Boyle 96.
Trumbull: Grace Codd 84, Lindsay Baker 95, Erica Laurentino 98, Anne Codd 103, Devyn Genet 106.
Wilton: Saanvi Kakarlapudi 95, Samhita Kakarlapudi 102, Ella Christ 108, Keerthi Vijay120, Maddie Levi 128.
Individuals: Jamie Andrade, St. Joseph, 86; Norah Anderson, Warde, 93; Brianna Creegan, Danbury, 95; Marianna Wegiel, St. Joseph 97; Morgan McGowan, Ludlowe, 101; Hersha Chauhan, Ridgefield, 101; Paige Kozlicky, Ridfgefield, 106; Tishan Wu, Darien, 110.