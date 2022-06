FAIRFIELD — The conditions rapidly deteriorated at the Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course Thursday, but the FCIAC girls championship meet continued on.

Heavy rain plagued the back nine on Fairchild’s Black Course, but the golfers were able to withstand the inclement weather and shoot some decent scores, and in the end, the champion remained the same.

New Canaan captured its fifth consecutive FCIAC championship, winning by nine strokes over Greenwich.

Click here for the complete story