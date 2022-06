FCIAC’s State Tournament Schedule, Scoreboard for Friday, June 3

Softball

Quarterfinals

Class LL

No. 6 Hall at No. 3 Ludlowe, 1:30

No. 8 West Haven at No. 1 Danbury, 3:30

Class L

No. 9 St. Joseph at No. 1 Masuk, 3:30

Girls Lacrosse

Quarterfinals

Class L

No. 9 Greenwich at No. 1 Darien, 4

No. 10 Ridgefield at No. 2 Newtown, 5

No. 12 Cheshire at No. 4 Wilton, 5

Thursday: No. 3 New Canaan 18, No. 6 South Windsor 1

Class M

No. 15 St. Joseph at No. 10 Daniel Hand, 5

Boys Tennis

Semifinals

Class LL

No. 6 Westhill at No. 2 Greenwich, 2

No. 8 Amity at No. 5 Staples, 3

Class L

No. 12 New Canaan at No. 1 East Lyme, 3

No. 3 Darien at No. 2 Daniel Hand, 3

Girls Tennis

Semifinals

Class LL

No. 12 Wilton at No. 1 Amity, 3

Thursday: No. 2 Darien 4, No. 3 Staples

Boys Volleyball

Quarterfinals

Class L

No. 5 Enfield at No. 4 Ridgefield, 5

No. 8 Newtown at No. 1 Darien, 6

Class M

No. 6 Masuk at No. 3 New Canaan, 5:15