State Championship Schedule and Scoreboard

Thursday, June 9

Boys Volleyball Finals at Pomperaug HS

Class L Final

Darien 3, Trumbull 0 (25-22, 25-15, 25-10)

Class M Final

No. 1 Joel Barlow 3, No. 3 New Canaan 0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-20)

Saturday, June 11

Baseball at Palmer Field, Middletown

Class L Final

No. 4 Southington vs. No. 3 Warde, Noon

Girls Lacrosse at Sacred Heart University

Class M

No. 15 St. Joseph vs. No. 1 Guilford, Noon

Class L

No. 3 New Canaan vs. No. 1 Darien, 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 12

Boys Lacrosse at Sacred Heart University

Class M

No. 1o NDWH vs. No. 4 Wilton, 12:30 p.m.

Class L

No. 2 Staples vs. No. 1 Darien, 3 p.m.