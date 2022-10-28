Match-ups set for FCIAC Girls Volleyball Tournament

The seeds and match-ups are set for what could be a wild FCIAC volleyball tournament
Darien, which is perfect through the regular season earned the No. 1 seed, along with No. 2 Trumbull, No. 3 New Canaan and No. 4 Greenwich will host quarterfinal matches on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The tournament then shifts to Ludlowe for the semifinals and final.
The second through seventh seeds were separated by just two wins, with two teams are 12-3, two at 11-4 and two at 10-5.
FCIAC Volleyball Tournament
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Note: Records are official FCIAC records
No. 8 Warde (8-7) at No. 1 Darien (15-0), 4
No. 7 Wilton (10-5) at No. 2 Trumbull (12-3), 4:30
No. 6 Westhill (10-5) at No. 3 New Canaan (12-3), 5:30
No. 5 Ludlowe (11-4) at No. 4 Greenwich (11-4), TBA
Thursday, Nov. 3
Semifinals at Ludlowe, 5/7 p..m.
Highest remaining seed has choice of game time
Saturday, Nov. 5
Final at Ludlowe, 3 p.m.