Match-ups set for FCIAC Girls Volleyball Tournament

The seeds and match-ups are set for what could be a wild FCIAC volleyball tournament

Darien, which is perfect through the regular season earned the No. 1 seed, along with No. 2 Trumbull, No. 3 New Canaan and No. 4 Greenwich will host quarterfinal matches on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The tournament then shifts to Ludlowe for the semifinals and final.

The second through seventh seeds were separated by just two wins, with two teams are 12-3, two at 11-4 and two at 10-5.

FCIAC Volleyball Tournament

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Note: Records are official FCIAC records

No. 8 Warde (8-7) at No. 1 Darien (15-0), 4

No. 7 Wilton (10-5) at No. 2 Trumbull (12-3), 4:30

No. 6 Westhill (10-5) at No. 3 New Canaan (12-3), 5:30

No. 5 Ludlowe (11-4) at No. 4 Greenwich (11-4), TBA

Thursday, Nov. 3

Semifinals at Ludlowe, 5/7 p..m.

Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Saturday, Nov. 5

Final at Ludlowe, 3 p.m.