NORWALK — Eva Filipponi and her Wilton field hockey teammates have had the date circled on their calendars since the start of the season: November 19.

That’s the day of the state finals and for the Warriors, the moment has finally arrived.

Filipponi and the defense delivered a shutdown performance and Riley Fitzgerald scored the game’s only goal to lead second-seeded Wilton to a 1-0 victory over No. 6 New Canaan in the CIAC Class L semifinals Tuesday night at Testa Field in Norwalk.

