FAIRFIELD — Three times in the CIAC Class LL boys soccer tournament Greenwich has gone to penalty kicks, three times they have kicked second and three times they have won.

The No. 16 seeded Cardinals did it again in the semifinals, converting three penalties to advance to the Class LL title game with a 2-1 (3-2 PKs) win over No. 13 Fairfield Prep at a cold and rainy Warde High School.

