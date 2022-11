NAUGATUCK — The goal never changes at St. Joseph. Year in and year out, November is the complete focus for the girls soccer team.

“We play to win championships,” St. Joseph coach Jack Nogueira said.

The Cadets have made another deep run and will be playing on the final weekend for the second straight season. No. 2 seed St. Joseph defeated No. 3 Wethersfield 4-1 Wednesday night at Veterans Field.

