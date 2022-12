FAIRFIELD — Six points at halftime Sunday was far from the worst adversity Fairfield Prep’s football team had faced in the past year. The Jesuits’ response was a near-perfect half to propel them back to the CIAC Class LL final.

Tyler Smith threw four touchdown passes, and a couple of key defensive plays made big differences in a 42-19 win over Trumbull at Rafferty Stadium.

Click here for the complete story