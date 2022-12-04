Greenwich rolls to Class LL finals with win over Glastonbury

GREENWICH — It’s been a long 370 days for the Greenwich Cardinals football team.

During last year’s Class LL quarterfinals, the Cardinals led and were looking to extend their lead in the third quarter. Quarterback Jack Wilson was hit while sliding and had to exit the game with an injury. With Wilson out, the wheels fell off and Greenwich lost.

On Sunday afternoon, behind Wilson’s three touchdown passes, 173 passing yards and another rushing touchdown, Greenwich defeated Glastonbury 42-0 in the Class LL semifinals.

