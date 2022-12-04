New Canaan football uses defense, Groff’s kicks to beat Cheshire in Class L semis

NEW CANAAN — It’s been four years since the New Canaan football team has appeared in the CIAC state finals, a lifetime for a storied program with a long history of trophies.

When New Canaan finally booked its return trip to championship weekend, senior Ty Groff made it clear: There’s more to accomplish.

“It’s the one-more-game mentality,” Groff said. “We still have one more. The job’s not finished yet.”

Behind three field goals from Groff and a bend-don’t-break defense, the fourth-seeded New Canaan football team overcame No. 8 seed Cheshire 23-13 in the CIAC Class L semifinals Sunday at Dunning Field.

