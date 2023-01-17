Boys Basketball – New Canaan 58, St. Joseph 51

St Joseph 8 14 9 20 – 51
New Canaan 11 11 20 16 – 58
St. Joseph: TJ Wright 7 2-2 19, Deshawn Hall-Johnson 6 2-4 15, Sean Curley 3 2-4 10, Raheem Murray 3 0-0 7, Brandon Hutchinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 6-10 51.
New Canaan: Griffin Bramwit 5 2-4 14, Fletcher Heron 6 0-1 12, Santi Lacayo 4 0-0 8, Ty Groff 2 0-0 6, Aidan McLaughlin 3 0-0 6, Jack Hladick 2 0-0 5, Lorenzo Marsili 2 0-1 4, Jack Lenihan 1 0-0 3, Colin Tiscornia 0 0-0 0, Spencer Fuller-Wright 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 2-6 58.
3-pointers: SJ – Wright 3, Curley 2, Murray, Hall-Johnson; NC – Bramwit 2, Groff 2, Lenihan, Hladick.
Records: St. Joseph 5-3 overall, 2-2 FCIAC; New Canaan 5-2, 2-2.