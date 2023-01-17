Boys Basketball – Ridgefield 54, Trumbull 53

Ridgefield 11 9 25 9 – 54
Trumbull 7 5 21 20 – 53
Ridgefield: Andrew Griffin 5 1-2 13, Alister Walsh 4 0-0 8, Evan Kozdeba 4 1-1 10, Justin Keller 2 0-0 4, Jack Michalowski 2 0-0 4, Sean Sosa 2 0-0 4, Ian Swiatowicz 3 0-0 7, Mason Smith 0 0-0 0, Nick Sganga 1 2-3 4. Totals 23 4-6 54.
Trumbull: Aiden Copeland 0 0-0 0, Sean Racette 8 1-2 20, Ryan Johnston 1 0-0 2, Brandon Fowler 3 0-0 8, Owen Bull 3 0-0 6, Brian Elmo 3 0-1 7, Luca Antonio 3 0-0 8, Leniel Jones 0 2-2 2, Sean Wilson 0 0-0 0, Joey DiMarco 0 0-0 0, Will Zaslow 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 3-5 53.
3-pointers: R – Griffin 2, Kozdeba, Swiatowicz; T – Racette 3, Fowler 2, Antonio 2, Elmo.
Records: Ridgefield 6-2 overall, 3-1 FCIAC; Trumbull 5-3, 2-2.