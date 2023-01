The FCIAC is sponsoring an “Officials Recognition Week ” the week of January 23 to January 28.

Each school will be recognizing the officials who work all winter sports contests with handwritten notes and a “goody bag”.

We are very thankful for the time and effort which our officials put in to allow us to compete and we know it is a tough job! Without them, we would not be able to compete in our games, meets and matches.

Thank you to all officials from the FCIAC!