Sacred Heart University Men’s Ice Hockey to host a fundraiser in memory of Charlie Capalbo

Sacred Heart University will honor Charlie Capalbo on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the SHU vs. AIC game at 7:00 p.m.!

From Charlie’s mom Jenny: “2/4 is the anniversary of Charlie’s lifesaving bone marrow transplant from his brother Will back in 2019. Also, he was born on 5/24 and passed away on 4/24…so anytime there’s a 2 and 4 we think it’s pretty meaningful.

“A portion of each ticket purchased via the special link (in comments) will be donated to Capalbo Strong and will be directed to pediatric leukemia research at Dana Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Charlie Capalbo.

“We hope you’ll join us at MFA Hockey Arena on the West Campus of Sacred Heart University for SHU vs AIC on 2/4!”

If you’re unfamiliar with this courageous young man and his 5-year battle with cancer, please read more at the link below.

The new hockey arena at Sacred Heart University is spectacular. Come check it out, and watch an exciting college hockey game, all while supporting a great cause.