Field set for FCIAC girls ice hockey tournament

The field is set for the FCIAC girls ice hockey tournament, which will be played Feb. 22 and 25 at the Darien Ice House.

Darien, the state’s only unbeaten team, is the No. 1 seed and will face No. 4 Greenwich.

Defending league and state champion New Canaan is the No. 2 seed and will take on No. 3 Stamford/Westhill/Staples in a rematch of last year’s final.

The championship game is scheduled for 4:30, Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Darien Ice House.

FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey Tournament Schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Semifinals at Darien Ice House

No. 1 Darien vs. No. 4 Greenwich, 6 p.m.

No. 2 New Canaan vs. No. 3 Stamford/Westhill/Staples, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Final at Darien Ice House, 4:30 p.m.