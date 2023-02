All four FCIAC boys basketball quarterfinal games on Saturday will be streamed by Local Live. Tip off for the first game is at noon.

To watch the quarterfinals, click the links below.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Quarterfinals at Fairfield-Warde

No. 3 Danbury vs. No. 6 Stamford, Noon

No. 2 Warde vs. No. 7 Trumbull, 2 p.m.

No. 4 Staples vs. No. 5 Wilton, 5 p.m.

No. 1 Ridgefield vs. No. 8 New Canaan, 7 p.m.