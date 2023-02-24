FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey Championship streamed by DAF Media

The FCIAC girls ice hockey championship game between top-seeded Darien and second-seeded New Canaan will be streamed by the Darien Athletic Foundation, DAF MediaThe game will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Darien Ice House.

To watch the FCIAC final, or to see Wednesday’s semifinal games, click the links below.

Saturday, Feb. 25

FCIAC Final at Darien Ice House

No. 1 Darien vs. No. 2 New Canaan, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

FCIAC Semifinals at Darien Ice House

No. 1 Darien 5, No. 4 Greenwich 0

No. 2 New Canaan 2, No. 3 Stamford/Westhill/Staples 1 (3 OT)