Saturday, Feb. 25

Quarterfinals at Fairfield-Warde

No. 3 Danbury 52, No. 6 Stamford 41

No. 7 Trumbull 76, No. 2 Warde 70

No. 4 Staples 53, No. 5 Wilton 43

No. 1 Ridgefield 47, No. 8 New Canaan 33

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Semifinals at Wilton

No. 7 Trumbull vs. No. 3 Danbury, 5:30 p.m.

No. 4 Staples vs. No. 1 Ridgefield, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

Final at Wilton, 7 p.m.