Changes to FCIAC boys basketball and swimming and diving tournaments

Monday night’s snow and subsequent school cancellations on Tuesday has forced some changes to the FCIAC postseason schedule for boys basketball and boys swimming and diving.

The boys basketball semifinals are postponed until Wednesday, with the final moving from Thursday to Friday.

All swimming and diving events are being pushed back one day – the swim trials to Wednesday, diving to Thursday, and swim finals to Friday.

Here’s the updated schedule:

FCIAC Boys Basketball

Wednesday, March 1

No. 7 Trumbull vs. No. 3 Danbury, 5:30 p.m.

No. 4 Staples vs. No. 1 Ridgefield, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

Final at Wilton, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming and Diving

Wednesday, March 1

Swimming Trials at Greenwich, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Mar. 2

Diving Finals at Westhill, 5 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 3

Swimming Finals at Greenwich, 6:30 p.m.