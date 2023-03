The Darien girls ice hockey team will face the Southington/Avon co-op for the CHSGHA championship on Wednesday and the game will be streamed by DAF Media.

The game begins at 7 p.m. at Quinnipiac University

To watch the game, click the link below.

Wednesday March 8

CHSGHA Boys Basketball Final at Quinnipiac

No. 1 Darien vs. No. 2 Southington/Avon co-op, 7 p.m.