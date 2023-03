STAMFORD – Chris Zajac, the 6-foot-8 senior center on the Staples’ boys basketball team, was right to the point.

“That’s the greatest win in Staples’ history,” Zajac said, without hesitation.

It would indeed be a tall task to find one that comes even close.

Trailing by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter, Staples staged an improbable comeback, eventually defeating Fairfield Warde 57-55 in overtime in the CIAC Div. II semifinals Wednesday night at Westhill.

