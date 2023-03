TRUMBULL—It is one thing to set lofty goals. It’s another thing entirely to accomplish all of them.

An unbeaten regular season… An FCIAC championship… And now a trip to their first state final for a chance to complete an undefeated, championship run.

The Ludlowe girls basketball team has checked off all but one item from their preseason list, defeating Newtown 55-35 in the CIAC Class LL semifinals Monday night at Trumbull High School.

