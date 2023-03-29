Stamford athletic trainer honored as local hero by Boston Celtics

OUR HERO.

Please join us in giving a round of applause for The U’s Coach Jordan, who was honored as a “local hero” at the Celtics game on Friday night.

Jordan Napolitano, the athletic trainer at Stamford High School, was nominated for the award for saving the life of a referee who went into cardiac arrest during a girls basketball tournament in Stamford in 2019.

Jordan’s quick thinking, calm demeanor and ability to control the scene proved to be invaluable during the emergency.

For these reasons — and many more — we consider ourselves blessed to call him part of our team.