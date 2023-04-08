FCIAC places 17 on All-State boys hockey teams; New Canaan’s Crowell MVP

New Canaan High School junior forward Doster Crowell was the MVP of the Division I all-state first team as he highlighted a group of 17 boys ice hockey players from the FCIAC selected all-state by the Connecticut High School Coaches Association.

Crowell, who had 55 points with 34 goals and 21 assists, was joined on the CHSCA Boys Hockey Division I All-State First Team by goalie Connor Zavory and defenseman James Kohm of the Fairfield Warde/Ludlowe cooperative program. Zavory had a 1.27 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage. Kohm had 18 assists and scored three goals.

There were 11 total players statewide on the all-state first team and another 11 on the all-state second team for Division I.

Darien defenseman Grafton Ely (four goals, seven assists) and Fairfield Warde/Ludlowe senior forward Charlie Swanson (nine goals and 18 assists) were the FCIAC players selected to the Division I all-state second team.

The four conference players on the Division II all-state first team included goalie Gabriel Deist and forward Nikolas Smagacz of Trumbull, and defenseman Tanner Ball and forward James Leydon of the Westhill/Stamford cooperative team.

Trumbull defenseman Tyler Hickey and Westhill/Stamford forward Anthony Corelli both made the Division II all-state second team.

Tyler DiMaio of Staples and Wilton’s Nikolai Naydenov were two of the six forwards on the Division III all-state first team.

The three FCIAC players selected to the Division III all-state second team included goalie Patrick Gummer and forward Hayden Cincotta of the McMahon/Norwalk co-op team, and defensemen Carter Fass of Staples and Wilton’s Nicholas Oliveri.

Crowell of New Canaan; Zavory, Kohm, and Swanson of Fairfield Warde/Ludlowe; Darien’s Ely; and St. Joseph’s Joey Bisson were the six players previously selected to the All-FCIAC Division I First Team.

The eight players who made the All-FCIAC Division I Second Team included Gavin Fitzpatrick and Mason Pickering of New Canaan, Owen Gibbons and Ryan Tymon of Fairfield Warde/Ludlowe, Darien’s Bobby Whittaker, St. Joseph’s Mark Husted-Edwards, Greenwich’s Peter Lewis, and Ridgefield’s Shaun Rigby.

DiMaio of Staples; Smagacz, Hickey and Deist of Trumbull; and Leydon and Ball of Stamford/Westhill were the six players on the All-FCIAC Division II/III First Team.

The five players on the All-FCIAC Division II/III Second Team consisted of Naydenov and Oliveri of Wilton, Cincotta of Norwalk/McMahon, Corelli of Stamford/Westhill, and Fass of Staples.