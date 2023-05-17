FCIAC Girls Lacrosse Tournament field set

The FCIAC girls lacrosse tournament field is set, with unbeaten Darien leading eight teams into the postseason.

Here’s the complete tournament schedule.

FCIAC Girls Lacrosse Tournament

Thursday, May 18

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Stamford at No. 1 Darien, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Ridgefield at No. 4 Greenwich, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Staples at No. 3 Wilton, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Ludlowe at No. 2 New Canaan, TBA

Monday, May 22

Semifinals at Greenwich HS, 4 and 6 p.m.

Highest remaining seed as choice of game time

Wednesday, May 24

Final at Greenwich HS, 6 p.m.