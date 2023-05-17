FCIAC Girls Lacrosse Tournament field set

The FCIAC girls lacrosse tournament field is set, with unbeaten Darien leading eight teams into the postseason.
Here’s the complete tournament schedule.
FCIAC Girls Lacrosse Tournament
Thursday, May 18
Quarterfinals
No. 8 Stamford at No. 1 Darien, 4 p.m.
No. 5 Ridgefield at No. 4 Greenwich, 4 p.m.
No. 6 Staples at No. 3 Wilton, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Ludlowe at No. 2 New Canaan, TBA
Monday, May 22
Semifinals at Greenwich HS, 4 and 6 p.m.
Highest remaining seed as choice of game time
Wednesday, May 24
Final at Greenwich HS, 6 p.m.