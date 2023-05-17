Quarterfinals set for FCIAC boys lacrosse tournament

Darien, the two-time defending FCIAC champion, leads a field of eight teams into the conference tournament, which begins with the quarterfinal round on Saturday.

Here’s the complete tournament schedule.

FCIAC Boys Lacrosse Tournament

Saturday, May 20

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Ludlowe at No. 1 Darien, 2 p.m.

No. 5 Ridgefield at No. 4 Wilton, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Greenwich at No. 3 New Canaan, 3 p.m.

No. 7 St. Joseph at No. 2 Staples, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

Semifinals at Norwalk HS, 4:30 and 7 p.m.

Highest remaining seed as choice of game time

Thursday, May 25

Final at Norwalk HS, 7 p.m.