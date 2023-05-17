Quarterfinals set for FCIAC boys lacrosse tournament

Darien, the two-time defending FCIAC champion, leads a field of eight teams into the conference tournament, which begins with the quarterfinal round on Saturday.
Here’s the complete tournament schedule.
FCIAC Boys Lacrosse Tournament
Saturday, May 20
Quarterfinals
No. 8 Ludlowe at No. 1 Darien, 2 p.m.
No. 5 Ridgefield at No. 4 Wilton, 1 p.m.
No. 6 Greenwich at No. 3 New Canaan, 3 p.m.
No. 7 St. Joseph at No. 2 Staples, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, May 23
Semifinals at Norwalk HS, 4:30 and 7 p.m.
Highest remaining seed as choice of game time
Thursday, May 25
Final at Norwalk HS, 7 p.m.