Field set for FCIAC baseball tournament

The field is set for the 2023 FCIAC baseball tournament, which will begin with the quarterfinal round on Friday on the field of the top four seeds.
Here’s the complete tournament schedule. Times will be announced soon.
FCIAC Baseball Tournament
Friday, May 19
Quarterfinals (times TBA)
No. 8 Westhill at No. 1 St. Joseph
No. 7 Norwalk at No. 2 Warde
No. 6 Ridgefield at No. 3 Staples
No. 5 Trumbull at No. 4 Danbury
Semifinals
Monday, May 22 at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford. 4 and 6:30 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of game time
Final
Thursday, May 25, at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford, 7 p.m.