Field set for FCIAC baseball tournament

The field is set for the 2023 FCIAC baseball tournament, which will begin with the quarterfinal round on Friday on the field of the top four seeds.

Here’s the complete tournament schedule. Times will be announced soon.

FCIAC Baseball Tournament

Friday, May 19

Quarterfinals (times TBA)

No. 8 Westhill at No. 1 St. Joseph

No. 7 Norwalk at No. 2 Warde

No. 6 Ridgefield at No. 3 Staples

No. 5 Trumbull at No. 4 Danbury

Semifinals

Monday, May 22 at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford. 4 and 6:30 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Final

Thursday, May 25, at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford, 7 p.m.