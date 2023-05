Quarterfinals – Saturday, May 20, at higher seeds

No. 1 Darien 11, No. 8 Ludlowe 7

No. 2 Staples 19, No. 7 St. Joseph 2

No. 3 New Canaan 12, No. 6 Greenwich 9

No. 4 Wilton 9, No. 5 Ridgefield 6

Semifinals – Tuesday, May 23, at Norwalk HS

No. 3 New Canaan vs. No. 2 Staples, 4:30 p.m.

No. 4 Wilton vs. No. 1 Darien, 7 p.m.

Final

Thursday, May 25, at Norwalk HS, 7 p.m.