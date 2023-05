Quarterfinals – at higher seeds

Friday, May 19

No. 1 Ludlowe 8, No. 8 New Canaan 3

No. 4 Trumbull 3, No. 5 Wilton 2

No. 7 Norwalk 3, No. 2 Ridgefield 2

Sunday, May 21 (ppd from Saturday)

No. 6 Warde at No. 3 St. Joseph, 12:30 p.m.

Semifinals – Monday, May 22, at Fairfield University, 3 and 5 p.m.

No. 4 Trumbull vs. No. 1 Ludlowe

No. 7 Norwalk vs. Warde/St. Joseph winner

Final

Wednesday, May 24, at Fairfield University