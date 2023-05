The FCIAC boys lacrosse semifinals in Norwalk on Tuesday will be streamed live by the Darien Athletic Foundation on its DAF Media YouTube channel.

Click the games below to watch. Streams of Monday’s girls lacrosse semifinals are also available below.

FCIAC Boys Lacrosse Semifinals at Norwalk HS

No. 3 New Canaan vs. No. 2 Staples, 4:30 p.m.

No. 4 Wilton vs. No. 1 Darien, 7 p.m.

FCIAC Girls Lacrosse Semifinals at Greenwich HS

No. 2 New Canaan vs. No. 3 Wilton, 4 p.m.

No. 1 Darien vs. No. 4 Greenwich, 6 p.m.