FCIAC’s Baseball State Tournament Scoreboard, Schedule

Class LL

First Round

Tuesday, May 30

Danbury 3, Cheshire 0

New Canaan 5, Fairfield Prep 3

Warde 6, Simsbury 2

Trumbull 10, New Milford 2

Enfield 4, Norwalk 3

Darien 7, Xavier 5 (9 innings)

Westhill 2, Manchester 0

Staples 7, Farmington 3

Newtown 5, Ridgefield 4

South Windsor 4, Stamford 3

Hamden 4, Ludlowe 3

Second Round

Wednesday, May 31

Newington 5, Danbury 2

New Canaan 13, Maloney 11

Warde 9, Amity 7

Southington 2, Trumbull 1

Westhill 4, Darien 0

Staples 5, Newtown 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday, June 3

No. 25 New Canaan at No. 1 Newington, 2:30 p.m.

No. 12 Southington at No. 4 Warde, Noon

No. 31 West Haven at No. 23 Westhill, 3 p.m.

No. 6 Windsor at No. 3 Staples, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, June 6

Sites and times TBA

Final

Friday, June 9 or Saturday, June 10

At Palmer Field, time TBA

Class L

First Round

Tuesday, May 30

Wilton 17, Wilcox Tech 4

Second Round

Wednesday, May 31

Wilton 5, Windsor 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday, June 3

No. 32 Wilton vs. No. 9 Notre Dame-West Haven at West Haven HS, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, June 6

Sites and times TBA

Final

Friday, June 9 or Saturday, June 10

At Palmer Field, time TBA

Class M

First Round

Tuesday, May 30

St. Joseph 11, Granby 0

Second Round

Wednesday, May 31

St. Joseph 5, Law 4

Quarterfinals

Saturday, June 3

No. 15 Waterford at No. 7 St. Joseph, 3 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, June 6

Sites and times TBA

Final

Friday, June 9 or Saturday, June 10

At Palmer Field, time TBA