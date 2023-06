FCIAC’s Softball State Tournament Scoreboard, Schedule

Class LL

First Round

Tuesday, May 30

Wilton 9, EO Smith 6

Danbury 7, Newington 4

Stamford 7, Maloney 6

New Canaan 5, Norwalk 1

Glastonbury 5, Warde 3

Naugatuck 6, Staples 5

Cheshire 3, Westhill 0

Trumbull 18, Simsbury 1

Second Round

Wednesday, May 31

Southington 7, Wilton 0

Danbury 4, Stamford 3 (9 innings)

Ridgefield 5, New Canaan 1

Ludlowe 3, Glastonbury 2

Cheshire 6, Trumbull 3

Quarterfinals

Friday, June 2

Southington 13, Danbury 3

Ridgefield 2, NFA 0

Ludlowe 3, Amity 0

Semifinals

Monday, June 5 or Tuesday, June 6

Sites and times TBA

No. 4 Ridgefield vs. No. 1 Southington

No. 3 Newtown vs. No. 2 Ludlowe

Final

Saturday, June 10

At Burrill Family Field, UConn, time TBA

Class L

First Round

Tuesday, May 30

St. Joseph 12, East Lyme 0 (5 innings)

Second Round

Wednesday, May 31

St. Joseph 16, Woodstock Academy 1 (5 innings)

Quarterfinals

Friday, June 2

Bristol Central 4, St. Joseph 3