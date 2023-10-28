Volleyball match-ups set for FCIAC playoffs

Defending FCIAC and Class LL champion Darien leads a field of eight volleyball teams as the No. 1 seed in the conference volleyball tournament, which will get underway with quarterfinal games on Monday, Oct. 30.

Darien, Fairfield Warde, Trumbull and Westhill are the top four seeds and will host first round games before the tournament shifts to the neutral court of Fairfield Ludlowe for the semifinals and final.

Here’s the complete tournament schedule:

Quarterfinals – Monday, Oct. 30

No. 8 Ridgefield at No. 1 Darien, 4 p.m.

No. 7 Staples at No. 2 Fairfield Warde, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Greenwich at No. 3 Trumbull, 5 p.m.

No. 5 St. Joseph at No. 4 Westhill, 6 p.m.

Semifinals – Wednesday, Nov. 1

Semifinals at Fairfield Ludlowe, 5 and 7 p.m.

Final – Saturday, Nov. 4

Final at Fairfield Ludlowe, 3:30 p.m.