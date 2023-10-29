Watch live streams of the FCIAC Soccer, Field Hockey Semifinals on Monday

The FCIAC field hockey and boys and girls soccer tournament semifinals will be live streamed on Monday, Oct. 30.
Field Hockey Semifinals at Brien McMahon HS
Streamed by Darien Athletic Foundation (DAF Media)
No. 4 Greenwich vs. No. 1 Darien, 5 p.m.
No. 3 Ridgefield vs. No. 2 Staples, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer Semifinals at Fairfield Ludlowe HS
Streamed by SE Video via NC Athletics
No. 4 Stamford vs. No. 1 Staples, 5 p.m.
No. 3 Trumbull vs. No. 2 Greenwich, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer Semifinals at New Canaan HS
Streamed by NCTV78
No. 5 Ridgefield vs. No. 1 St. Joseph, 5 p.m.
No. 6 Darien vs. No. 2 Staples, 7 p.m.