Watch live streams of the FCIAC Soccer, Field Hockey Semifinals on Monday

The FCIAC field hockey and boys and girls soccer tournament semifinals will be live streamed on Monday, Oct. 30.

Click the games below to go to watch the games…

Field Hockey Semifinals at Brien McMahon HS

Streamed by Darien Athletic Foundation (DAF Media)

No. 4 Greenwich vs. No. 1 Darien, 5 p.m.

No. 3 Ridgefield vs. No. 2 Staples, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer Semifinals at Fairfield Ludlowe HS

Streamed by SE Video via NC Athletics

No. 4 Stamford vs. No. 1 Staples, 5 p.m.

No. 3 Trumbull vs. No. 2 Greenwich, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer Semifinals at New Canaan HS

Streamed by NCTV78

No. 5 Ridgefield vs. No. 1 St. Joseph, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Darien vs. No. 2 Staples, 7 p.m.