FCIAC field hockey, girls soccer semis moved to Wednesday

The FCIAC field hockey and girls soccer semifinals and one volleyball quarterfinal game originally scheduled for Monday, have been postponed.

The field hockey semifinals will now be played Wednesday at Brien McMahon, with No. 4 Greenwich vs. No. 1 Darien at 5 p.m., and No. 3 Ridgefield vs. No. 2 Staples at 7 p.m.

The girls soccer semifinals will be played Wednesday at New Canaan, with No. 5 Ridgefield vs. St. Joseph at 5 p.m., and No. 6 Darien vs. No. 2 Staples at 7 p.m.

The finals for both girls soccer and field hockey are moved from Thursday, Nov. 2, to Friday, Nov. 3. The girls soccer final will be played at New Canaan at 5 p.m., Friday, with the field hockey final to be played at 7 p.m., Friday, at a site to be determined.

The FCIAC volleyball quarterfinal game between Ridgefield and Darien at Darien has been moved to Tuesday with a start time of 4 p.m. All other volleyball quarterfinals will be played on Monday.

The volleyball semifinals will now be played on Thursday at Fairfield Ludlowe, with the final still scheduled for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Ludlowe.

The FCIAC boys soccer semifinals are on as planned for Monday.