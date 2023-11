The FCIAC boys soccer championship game between No. 3 Trumbull and No. 4 Stamford is being live streamed on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Click the link below to go to watch the gameā€¦

Boys Soccer Final at Norwalk HS

Streamed by SE Video via NC Athletics

No. 4 Stamford vs. No. 3 Trumbull, 7 p.m.