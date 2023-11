The FCIAC girls soccer and field hockey championships are being live streamed beginning at 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 3.

Click the links below to go to watch the games…

Girls Soccer Final at New Canaan HS

Streamed by NCTV78

No. 2 Staples vs. No. 1 St. Joseph, 5 p.m.

Field Hockey Final at Wilton HS

Streamed by DAF Media

No. 2 Staples vs. No. 1 Darien, 5 p.m.