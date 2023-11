All games start at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28

Class LL

No. 8 Fairfield Prep (4-6) at No. 1 Staples (9-1)

No. 7 Stamford (7-3) at No. 2 Greenwich (9-1)

Class L

No. 8 Darien (7-3) at No. 1 Naugatuck (10-0)

No. 7 Killingly (7-3) at No. 2 New Canaan (9-1)

Class MM

No. 6 Platt (8-2) at No. 3 Wilton (8-2)

Class M

No. 8 St. Joseph (6-4) at No. 1 Daniel Hand (9-1)