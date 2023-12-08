Four FCIAC teams play for state football titles Saturday

Four FCIAC football teams will bid for state championships when the CIAC finals are held Saturday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford and Arute Field in New Britain.

In Class LL, top-seeded Staples (11-1) faces No. 3 West Haven (10-2) at 5 p.m. at Arute Field. The Wreckers faced the Blue Devils back in Week 1 and lost 33-23, but have since reeled off 11 consecutive wins. Staples’ last state championship was in 2005.

In Class L, two rivals square off as No. 2 New Canaan (11-1) faces No. 8 Darien (9-3)at 1:30 p.m. at Rentschler Field. New Canaan, which has won 11 straight games, defeated Darien 31-17 on Thanksgiving. The Rams are looking for their second straight title and have won 13 titles in their history, while the Blue Wave has won eight titles, the last coming in 2021.

In Class MM, No. 3 Wilton (10-2) takes on No. 5 North Haven (10-2) at 10:30 a.m., at Arute Field. The Warriors are looking for their first state championship since 1995.

Here’s the schedule and links to NFHS streams which require a subscription.

Class LL Final

No. 1 Staples vs. No. 3 West Haven at Arute Field, 5 p.m.

NFHS Stream

Class L Final

No. 2 New Canaan vs. No. 8 Darien at Rentschler Field, 1:30 p.m.

NFHS Stream

Class MM Final

No. 3 Wilton vs. No. 5 North Haven at Arute Field, 10:30 a.m.

NFHS Stream