Boys Basketball – Staples 53, New Canaan 45

Staples 11 15 10 17 – 53
New Canaan 13 11 5 16 – 45
Staples: Samson Clachko 7 4-4 22, Caleb Smith 4 0-3 10, Mason Tobias 2 3-5 7, Adam Udell 2 2-4 7, Charlie Bowman 2 0-0 5, Nick Sikorski 1 0-2 2, Nathan Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 9-18 53
New Canaan: Griffin Bramwit 5 2-4 16, Fletcher Heron 5 1-1 11, Teddy Whittaker 3 0-0 6, Sai Akavaramu 2 0-0 4, Henry Chandra 2 0-0 4, Alex Russey 1 0-0 2, Andrew Esposito 1 0-0 2, Jake Somma 0 0-0 0, Mike Smith 0 0-0 0, Simon Tchakarov 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 3-5 43
3-pointers: Clachko 4, C. Smith 2, Bowman, Udell; NC – Bramwit 4