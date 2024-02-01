FCIAC student sports article: St. Joseph vs. New Canaan face off in Hockey Fights Cancer game on Thursday

On Thursday, February 1, at 6:30 p.m., the St. Joseph varsity ice hockey team is playing a match whose impact goes far beyond the rink.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hockey Fights Cancer, a program working to unite the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families.

Hockey Fights Cancer has raised over $18 million to date, and on Thursday, SJ t. Joe’s varsity hockey Cadets play against New Canaan to support the fight against cancer.

Click this link to donate

All proceeds go to Hockey Fights Cancer through the American Cancer Society.

As of January, 2022, the ACS has invested $400 million for potentially lifesaving cancer research grants and over 229,000 cancer patients have benefited from ACS transportation support.

The St. Joes boys have a $1500 goal, and with the support of the SJ and greater community, they hope to exceed this goal and help the ACS with their mission of funding the future of cancer research, patient support, and advocacy.

The fight against cancer goes far beyond just one hockey game. The Cadets formed this team because “cancer has touched all of us in some way.”

The money the hockey team raises will help the ACS in multifaceted ways: it’s helping to fund innovative research, provide free information for people dealing with the disease, provide rides to treatment and places to stay for people, and in short, save lives.

Join us February 1 at The Rinks at Shelton to watch the Cadets face off against New Canaan, as well as to honor the lives lost to cancer, celebrate survivors, and support the caregivers who so selflessly help others.

Consider donating to the SJ Cadets Hockey Fights Cancer team and making a difference in this important cause.