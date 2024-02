The 2023024 FCIAC Wrestling Championships will be held at New Canaan this weekend, with bouts beginning on Friday, Feb. 9, and continuing on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Click for the FCIAC Wrestling Tournament program

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, Feb. 9

Trials, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10

Semifinals, 10 a.m.

Consolation Semifinals, Noon

3rd/4th and 5th/6th matches, 2 p.m.

Championship Finals, 4 p.m.