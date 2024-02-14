Field set for FCIAC girls basketball tournament

A wild Wednesday to close out the season finalized the seeds and matchups for the 2023-24 FCIAC girls basketball tournament, which gets underway Saturday at Staples in Westport.
While St. Joseph defeated New Canaan to clinch the No. 1 seed, the next two teams in the standings both lost, although they still finished second and third with Stamford at No. 2 and Ridgefield at No. 3.
Fairfield Warde, which defeated Stamford, is the No. 4 seed, while Trumbull, which beat Ridgefield in double OT, is No. 5.
Fairfield Ludlowe, New Canaan and Wilton all finished 9-6 in the conference. Ludlowe wins a three-way tiebreaker and is the No. 6 seed, with New Canaan No. 7 and Wilton No. 8.
Here’s the complete tournament schedule:
FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament
Saturday, Feb. 17
Quarterfinals at Staples
No. 3 Ridgefield vs. No. 6 Ludlowe, 11 a.m.
No. 2 Stamford vs. No. 7 New Canaan, 12:45 p.m.
No. 4 Warde vs. No. 5 Trumbull, 2:30 p.m.
No. 1 St. Joseph vs. No. 8 Wilton, 4:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 20
Semifinals at Trumbull, 6 and 7:45 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of game time
Thursday, Feb. 22
Final at Trumbull, 7 p.m.