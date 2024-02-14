Field set for FCIAC girls basketball tournament

A wild Wednesday to close out the season finalized the seeds and matchups for the 2023-24 FCIAC girls basketball tournament, which gets underway Saturday at Staples in Westport.

While St. Joseph defeated New Canaan to clinch the No. 1 seed, the next two teams in the standings both lost, although they still finished second and third with Stamford at No. 2 and Ridgefield at No. 3.

Fairfield Warde, which defeated Stamford, is the No. 4 seed, while Trumbull, which beat Ridgefield in double OT, is No. 5.

Fairfield Ludlowe, New Canaan and Wilton all finished 9-6 in the conference. Ludlowe wins a three-way tiebreaker and is the No. 6 seed, with New Canaan No. 7 and Wilton No. 8.

Here’s the complete tournament schedule:

FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament

Saturday, Feb. 17

Quarterfinals at Staples

No. 3 Ridgefield vs. No. 6 Ludlowe, 11 a.m.

No. 2 Stamford vs. No. 7 New Canaan, 12:45 p.m.

No. 4 Warde vs. No. 5 Trumbull, 2:30 p.m.

No. 1 St. Joseph vs. No. 8 Wilton, 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Semifinals at Trumbull, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Thursday, Feb. 22

Final at Trumbull, 7 p.m.